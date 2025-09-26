Barkov (knee) underwent surgery Friday to repair injuries to his right ACL and MCL and will miss 7-9 months.

Even in a best-case scenario, it is almost certain Barkov will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 regular season. If he's on the long end of the timeline, he could also miss the playoffs. The Panthers will have to dig deep to cover Barkov's absence, which will likely lead to a bigger role for Anton Lundell and a committee approach to filling bottom-six minutes. Expect Barkov to be placed on long-term injured reserve prior to the start of the season.