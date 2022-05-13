Duclair is a healthy scratch for Game 6 against Washington on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports
After a career year where Duclair set new personal records for goals (31) and points (58), he's been mostly a nonfactor this postseason. The 26-year-old is averaging just 12:05 of ice time with two assists and one shot on goal through five games this series. With Duclair out, Ryan Lomberg will dress for the first time since Game 1 on May 3.
