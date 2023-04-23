Duclair will not be in Sunday's lineup against Boston, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Duclair has averaged 12:48 of ice time with a minus-6 rating through three games this series. Zac Dalpe will fill a middle-six role with Duclair out.
