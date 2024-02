Stolarz will start on the road against Buffalo on Thursday.

Stolarz has an 8-5-2 record, 2.11 GAA and .917 save percentage in 16 outings this season. He stopped 23 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia in his last start Feb. 6. Buffalo is in a three-way tie for 18th offensively with 2.98 goals per contest, so the Sabres are typically a mildly favorable matchup. However, Buffalo might have some momentum on its side after earning a 7-0 win over LA on Tuesday.