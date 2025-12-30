Marchand scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

The veteran winger tied the game at 3-3 with a nifty bit of stickwork, as he backhanded a rebound out of midair past Logan Thompson early in the third period. Marchand has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight games, piling up six goals and 13 points over that stretch, and he remains on track for his best season since he erupted for a career-high 100 points in 2018-19 with the Bruins.