Marchand scored two goals on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Marchand's first two points, a goal and an assist, came on the power play. He then sealed the win with a goal at 3:00 of overtime to put a cap on an impressive return after a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Marchand was back on the third line for this one, though he'll likely function as a top-six winger thanks to his power-play time and productivity. He's at 25 goals, 49 points, 121 shots on net, 33 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 42 appearances.