Marchand (undisclosed) will be good to go for Canada's opening game of the 2026 Winter Olympics against Czechia on Thursday, per Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Marchand missed 10 of Florida's final 15 games before the Olympic break while nursing a lingering injury. He has accounted for 25 goals, 50 points and 127 shots on net in 46 NHL appearances this season. According to Mark Masters of TSN, Marchand skated on Canada's second line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki during Sunday's practice.