Marchand (undisclosed) won't play against Detroit on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Marchand didn't participate in Monday's practice and has a doctor visit scheduled to assess his lingering injury. He missed 10 of Florida's 15 games because of the issue before playing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Depending on what happens with his evaluation, this could turn into another extended absence for the 37-year-old forward. Marchand has 27 goals, 54 points and 138 shots on net across 52 appearances this season.