Luostarinen scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Early in the first, Luostarinen chopped at a loose puck near the front of the net. It bounced off two Lightning sticks before Luostarinen backhanded one that Anthony Cirelli got a piece of before it went past Andrei Vasilevskiy. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, but the goal is his first in 12 games (five assists).