Luostarinen (lower body) will miss Game 3 on Thursday, Mike Stephens of SI.com reports.
Florida will be without Luostarinen for a third straight contest. He has two goals and five points in 16 playoff contests. If Luostarinen is able to return before the end of the Stanley Cup Finals, he would likely play on Florida's second or third line.
