Studnicka was put on waivers Monday versus San Jose, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Studnicka has no points, 16 shots and 19 hits in 18 outings with Florida in 2025-26. He was a healthy scratch in the Panthers' past two games. Studnicka will presumably report to AHL Charlotte if he clears waivers.

