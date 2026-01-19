Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Put on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Studnicka was put on waivers Monday versus San Jose, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Studnicka has no points, 16 shots and 19 hits in 18 outings with Florida in 2025-26. He was a healthy scratch in the Panthers' past two games. Studnicka will presumably report to AHL Charlotte if he clears waivers.
