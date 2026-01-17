Studnicka was scratched in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

That's a two-edged sword for Studnicka. He was scratched for the fourth time since his Dec. 1 recall from AHL Charlotte, but he's yet to earn a point in 18 appearances in a fourth-line role. He's added 16 shots on net, 19 hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-6 rating. Given the Panthers' brutal loss Friday, it seems likely he'll get another chance to play soon, but he hasn't done anything to get the attention of fantasy managers.