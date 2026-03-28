Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Studnicka was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday.
Studnicka hasn't earned a point in 18 NHL outings this season while posting 16 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 19 hits. He has eight goals and 14 assists in 34 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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