Jones (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will play in Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, per Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.

Jones is set to make his long-awaited return to the lineup after sustaining his upper-body injury during the Winter Classic on Jan. 2. Before going down, the 31-year-old blueliner had 24 points, 78 shots on net, 38 hits and 47 blocked shots across 40 games this season. When healthy, Jones offers shut-down skills defensively and currently holds his best plus-minus (-2) since the 2019-20 season. He'll likely return to one of Florida's top two defensive pairings and work his way back into a sizable role for the remainder of the regular season. If not already rostered, Jones is a strong waiver-wire pickup in nearly all fantasy formats.