Jones (foot) looked good on the ice in practice Thursday, Kacy Hintz of Local 10 Miami reports.

Jones suffered a broken foot late in the season after dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the Winter Classic. The 31-year-old defenseman spent the offseason in Florida while rehabbing, and he looks set to resume his usual top-four role, as long as he can stay healthy. Expect Jones to be a factor in all situations for the Panthers, though it remains to be seen if he'll get the top power-play assignment over Aaron Ekblad.