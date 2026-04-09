Panthers' Seth Jones: Suffers broken foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones broke his foot during Tuesday's game in Montreal and is out for the remainder of the season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
It has been a tough season for the 31-year-old defenseman, who missed 26 games earlier in the season when he suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 2 against the Rangers. He ends the season with seven goals and 25 assists in 52 games, including 16 points on the power play. He had been hot of late with a goal and seven assists in his last eight games. Marek Alscher will enter the lineup for Jones against Ottawa on Thursday.