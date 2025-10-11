Rust (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the Penguins assigned Ville Koivunen to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After sitting out the first two games of the 2025-26 campaign, Rust will likely make his season debut in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers. He had 31 goals, 65 points, 191 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 62 hits across 71 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Rust will probably occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play in Saturday's game.