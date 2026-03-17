Rust scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

Rust pushed his point streak to four games, notching four goals and three assists over that span while also adding eight shots and two blocked shots. There's a strong argument to say Rust has been the Penguins' best player since the league resumed following the Olympics. The 33-year-old has notched 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his 13 appearances since the regular season resumed.