Rust scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rust's goal with 3:06 left in regulation was enough to earn the Penguins one point in the standings. It was the winger's first goal of the campaign, and he's added three assists over seven contests. Rust will be leaned on to pick up some of the scoring slack in the absence of Rickard Rakell (hand), who is out for 6-8 weeks after sustaining an injury Saturday and undergoing surgery Sunday. Rust has collected 16 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this season, so he can add a little category coverage in fantasy while skating on the Penguins' top line.