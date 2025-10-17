Rust notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Rust has a helper in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense through three contests. He missed two games due to a lower-body injury at the start of the season. Rust has supplied nine shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating and looks to be a lock on the first line and top power-play unit.