Penguins' Bryan Rust: Late scratch Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings.
Rust was in the initial lineup, but he was ruled out just before puck drop. The 33-year-old will be replaced by Avery Hayes in the lineup Tuesday. Rust's next chance to play is Thursday against the Lightning.
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