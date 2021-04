Rust had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Rust helped set up Sidney Crosby's goal in the opening minute, and the center returned the favor on Rust's goal in the second period. Six of Rust's 19 goals and 12 of his 38 points this season have come in seven meetings with the Devils. He'll face them for the eighth and final time Saturday, so look for Rust to make the most of that opportunity.