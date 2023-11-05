Rust scored a goal on four shots, distributed three assists and went plus-5 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Rust did all of his damage at even strength in an impressive win. The 31-year-old had produced a goal and two helpers over his previous four games combined. The winger is up to six tallies, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 contests this season. He's been locked in on the top line, and he should remain productive as long as he doesn't leave Sidney Crosby's side.