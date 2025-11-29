Rust scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Rust went to the locker room early near the end of the second period, but he returned and scored on his first shift of the third. This was his second game in a row with a goal following a recent slump of five contests without a point. The top-line winger is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 51 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances this season. As long as he can stay healthy, he should remain productive in a prominent role for the Penguins.