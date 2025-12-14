Rust produced a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

It was the second straight multi-point performance for Rust, and his first game with multiple power-play points since Nov. 6. The veteran winger is up to 10 goals and 26 points in 28 contests on the season, and he's been thriving with the man advantage -- 14 of those points (three goals, 11 helpers) have come on the power play.