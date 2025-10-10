Malkin delivered three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

After helping the Pens take advantage of man-advantage situations in the first and second periods, Malkin made his biggest impact on the game when he sprung Justin Brazeau for the game winner late in the third. There has been some suggestion 2025-26 will be Malkin's last season in the NHL, but the 39-year-old isn't playing like someone whose tank is nearly empty -- he's come flying out of the gates this season with five helpers in Pittsburgh's first two games.