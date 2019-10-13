Penguins' Kris Letang: Corrals two points
Letang scored a goal, supplied an assist, fired four shots on goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
That's a pretty full stat line for the stud defender. Letang first assisted Sidney Crosby early in the second period before tallying in the middle of a three-goals-in-2:28 stretch in the middle of the frame. The Quebec native has registered six points during his season-opening five-game point streak, while also registering 18 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.