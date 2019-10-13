Penguins' Kris Letang: Corrals two points

Letang scored a goal, supplied an assist, fired four shots on goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

That's a pretty full stat line for the stud defender. Letang first assisted Sidney Crosby early in the second period before tallying in the middle of a three-goals-in-2:28 stretch in the middle of the frame. The Quebec native has registered six points during his season-opening five-game point streak, while also registering 18 shots on goal.