Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Letang (rest) should be ready for the playoffs after returning to practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Letang is currently mired in a 25-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 1 versus the Red Wings. During that stretch, the blueliner has registered 14 assists and 38 shots, so he is still managing to produce at a decent clip. While the Montreal native is no longer on the Pens' No. 1 power-play unit, he should still see plenty of minutes with the second group.

More News