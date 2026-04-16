Letang (rest) should be ready for the playoffs after returning to practice Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Letang is currently mired in a 25-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 1 versus the Red Wings. During that stretch, the blueliner has registered 14 assists and 38 shots, so he is still managing to produce at a decent clip. While the Montreal native is no longer on the Pens' No. 1 power-play unit, he should still see plenty of minutes with the second group.