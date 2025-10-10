Rakell scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period, tucking home a backhand from the slot to finish off a scramble in front of Ilya Sorokin, and Rakell then helped set up a Sidney Crosby tally midway through the second. Rakell is coming off a career-best 2024-25 season that included nine goals and 19 points on the power play, and while Pittsburgh's overall roster may be shaky, skating on the top PP unit with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang should allow him to maintain a strong fantasy floor.