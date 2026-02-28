Skinner will defend the visiting goal against the Rangers on Saturday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Skinner is 19-12-5 with a pair of shutouts in 36 starts for Pittsburgh and Edmonton this season. One of his two shutouts were against the Rangers on Oct. 14, stopping 30 shots while a member of the Oilers. The Rangers are tied for 27th in scoring, averaging 2.60 goals per game.