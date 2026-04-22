Penguins' Stuart Skinner: Exits ice first Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skinner was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 road clash with the Flyers, Dan Potash of Sportsnet Pittsburgh reports, indicating he'll be in goal.
Skinner has suffered three defeats in his last four contests, posting a 3.05 GAA and .878 save percentage along the way. If the 27-year-old Skinner can't pull out a victory in Game 3, it's possible head coach Dan Muse considers changing things up in the crease and giving the nod to Arturs Silovs in Game 4.
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