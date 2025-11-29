Novak logged two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Novak snapped a five-game point drought with the effort. The 28-year-old set up Sidney Crosby's game-tying goal in the third period and Kris Letang's game-winner in overtime. Novak has played a supporting role in the middle six this year, earning nine points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances. He was on the second line in this contest, and if he can play well with Evgeni Malkin, Novak could stick in that spot for a while.