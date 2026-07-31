Penguins' Thomas Novak: Secures three-year extension

Novak agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.95 million contract extension with Pittsburgh on Friday.

With his extension, Novak will be locked up with the Penguins through the 2029-30 season while carrying an annual cap hit of just $4.65 million. The 29-year-old winger was a little hot and cold last year, racking up 31 points in the first 56 games, but struggled after the Olympic break, managing just 13 points in the final 32 contests, including the playoffs. Additionally, Novak ended the year having scored just once in 22 outings during that stretch. Still, Novak is set to step into the second-line center role for the Penguins ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, though youngster Ben Kindel figures to be knocking on the door for a spot in the top six.