Novak scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

The helper was the 100th of Novak's NHL career. While Bryan Rust (lower body) is out, Novak has filled in on the top line, which gives him a bit more fantasy value. He hasn't taken full advantage yet, but this outing could be the spark he needs. Through 14 contests, Novak has four goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Five of his assists have come with the man advantage.