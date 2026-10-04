Novak scored two goals, including the OT winner, dished out an assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Montreal.

Novak emerged as the hero in Saturday's contest, as he found the back on a one-time slapshot off a feed from Evgeni Malkin. The 29-year-old Novak also picked up two points in the second period, including his first goal of the 2026-27 season. Across the Penguins first two games, half of his four points have been posted on the power play, where he is set to play with the team's first unit, at least until Bryan Rust (upper body) returns. Novak is off to a solid start, making him a decent streaming option in fantasy given his current role as the team's No. 2 center.