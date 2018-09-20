Predators' Austin Watson: Appeal hearing date set
Watson's appeal hearing date with a neutral arbitrator is set for next Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Watson has decided to appeal the NHL's decision to suspend him without pay for 27 games related to domestic abuse allegations. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the impartial arbitrator will hear the case and make a decision within 30 days of the hearing.
