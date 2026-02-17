site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Austin Watson: Returns to AHL
RotoWire Staff
Watson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Watson received an emergency recall earlier in the day. The 34-year-old won't be eligible to be called up again until after he makes his next appearance for the Griffins.
