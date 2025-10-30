Red Wings' Austin Watson: Recalled from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Wings called up Watson from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
The Red Wings are down to 12 healthy forwards as Patrick Kane will miss his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury. Watson had two goals in four AHL games this season before his recall. Don't be surprised if he is a healthy scratch against the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday.
