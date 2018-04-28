Predators' Austin Watson: No immediate update available on winger
The Predators didn't have an update on Watson (undisclosed) after the forward left Game 1 against the Jets in the second period Friday, Kayla Anderson of WKRN reports.
Watson delivered five hits through 4:09 of ice time. Considering that he'd missed the past two practice sessions for maintenance, it was surprising to see him exert himself so much right out of the gate, but then again, the 26-year-old is a fiery competitor who's seemingly giving it his all in the playoffs. He's bound to be reevaluated ahead of Game 2 of the conference semifinals Sunday.
