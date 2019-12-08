Predators' Daniel Carr: Lights lamp quickly Saturday

Carr tallied a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Carr's tally at 0:46 of the first period ignited a frenetic start to the game. It was his first point in nine appearances this season. Carr has added 13 shots on goal and 10 hits this year. He had 16 points in 38 games during the 2017-18 campaign with the Canadiens, but he's yet to establish himself as a true NHL regular at 28 years old.