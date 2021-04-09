Tolvanen is considered week-to-week with his lower-body injury.
This is a big loss for the Predators and fantasy managers alike, as Tolvanen has been red hot recently, having racked up four goals and 10 points in his last nine games. Due to the expected length of his absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tolvanen surface on injured reserve in the coming days.
