Tolvanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen had the secondary assist on Colton Sissons' third-period marker. The 22-year-old Tolvanen had a four-game goal streak earlier in December, though he had gone eight contests without an assist entering Friday. The Finn is up to 11 points, 77 shots, 53 hits, eight PIM and a plus-8 rating through 30 outings.