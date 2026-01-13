Predators' Jonathan Marchessault: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Marchessault will miss his 13th straight game against Edmonton on Tuesday. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Marchessault has generated seven goals, 10 points, 60 shots on net and 30 hits across 28 appearances this season.
