Murray was called up by Nashville on Thursday, per Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey.

Murray has a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 37 outings with AHL Milwaukee in 2025-26. He hasn't played in the NHL yet this campaign. It remains to be seen why Murray was called up. Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen are both currently listed as being healthy, but if either of them is dealing with something, then Murray would presumably serve as the backup goaltender for Thursday's game against Seattle.