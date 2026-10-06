Murray was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Murray's move back to the majors Tuesday was in correspondence to Justus Annunen (undisclosed) being placed on injured reserve. The 28-year-old netminder served as the backup for Juuse Saros in Nashville's 2-1 win over the Stars on Saturday before being sent back to Milwaukee. Murray posted solid numbers in the 2025-26 regular season with the Admirals, compiling a 22-22-2 record, four shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage. During his stint in the majors, he'll likely appear in his first NHL game since the 2023-24 season.