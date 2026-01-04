Bunting scored a goal on two shots, dished three assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Bunting loves playing the Flames -- in three games against them this season, he has three goals and six assists. Those outings account for three of his five multi-point efforts so far. The 30-year-old's big Saturday has him up to 11 goals, 13 helpers, 69 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating over 41 appearances. He was limited to 38 points in 76 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he's well on his way to exceeding the 40-point threshold for the fourth time in five years.