Predators' Michael McCarron: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
McCarron wasn't at practice Wednesday while awaiting the birth of his child, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.
With no reason to rush him back into action, McCarron should probably be considered questionable, at best, to get into Saturday's preseason matchup with the Hurricanes. The veteran center looks poised to start the season in a fourth-line role for the Preds and should see plenty of minutes with the penalty kill.
