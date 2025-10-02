Predators' Michael McCarron: Returns to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron (personal) returned to practice Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron was excused from Wednesday's practice while awaiting the birth of his child, but he was back on the ice a day later. He'll likely be in the mix to suit up in Saturday's preseason finale against Carolina, and it seems unlikely that his brief absence will impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Lights lamp in chaotic win•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Records assist•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Buries goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Goal, fight in loss•
-
Predators' Michael McCarron: Produces helper in loss•