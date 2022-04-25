Granlund produced three assists, three shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Two of Granlund's helpers came with the man advantage. He's been a little hit-or-miss lately with five points in his last seven outings, which all came in two contests. The 30-year-old center is up to 58 points (26 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 88 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 77 appearances.