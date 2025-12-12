Perbix posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Perbix recently missed three games with an upper-body injury, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. Following Friday's trade of Spencer Stastney to Edmonton, Perbix should be slated to see his ice time pick up if the Predators return to dressing six blueliners. Perbix has five points, 30 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-9 rating through 27 appearances.